Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys New Stake in NiSource Inc. (NI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2,401.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 921,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 884,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.37 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.87.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $28.29 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. NiSource had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

