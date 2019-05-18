Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires Shares of 15,450 Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 72.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.
In other Cardlytics news, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $40,606.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $40,629.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $348,050.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 84.02% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
CDLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.
Cardlytics Profile
Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
