G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Downgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies to Neutral

Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

GIII has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America set a $46.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 71,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $2,966,088.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 434,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,977,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $33,193.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,343.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,692 shares of company stock worth $3,086,681. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.