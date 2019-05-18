FY2019 EPS Estimates for Crius Energy Decreased by Analyst (KWH)

Crius Energy (TSE:KWH) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Crius Energy in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34.

Get Crius Energy alerts:

Crius Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.01 and a 1-year high of C$11.32.

Crius Energy (TSE:KWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$394.12 million for the quarter.

About Crius Energy

Crius Energy Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended limited purpose trust. The Trust has been established to provide investors with a distribution-producing investment through its ownership interest in Crius Energy, LLC (Crius Energy), by the Trust’s indirect subsidiary, Crius Energy Corporation. Crius Energy is involved in the sale of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Crius Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crius Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.