FY2019 EPS Estimates for Crius Energy Decreased by Analyst (KWH)

Crius Energy (TSE:KWH) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Crius Energy in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34.
Crius Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.01 and a 1-year high of C$11.32.
About Crius Energy
Crius Energy Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended limited purpose trust. The Trust has been established to provide investors with a distribution-producing investment through its ownership interest in Crius Energy, LLC (Crius Energy), by the Trust’s indirect subsidiary, Crius Energy Corporation. Crius Energy is involved in the sale of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.
