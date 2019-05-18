FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS) Issued By B. Riley

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($2.28) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.34). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UEPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.33 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEPS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,166.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 21,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

