FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB) Director Sells $64,386.66 in Stock

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Director Scott Laughlin sold 3,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $64,386.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Laughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH alerts:

On Monday, April 29th, Scott Laughlin sold 2,163 shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $35,429.94.

On Thursday, April 25th, Scott Laughlin sold 976 shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $15,840.48.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FVCB opened at $17.25 on Friday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB) Director Sells $64,386.66 in Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/fvcbankcorp-inc-sh-fvcb-director-sells-64386-66-in-stock.html.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.