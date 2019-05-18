FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB) Director Sells $64,386.66 in Stock

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Director Scott Laughlin sold 3,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $64,386.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Scott Laughlin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 29th, Scott Laughlin sold 2,163 shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $35,429.94.
- On Thursday, April 25th, Scott Laughlin sold 976 shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $15,840.48.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FVCB opened at $17.25 on Friday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $21.20.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH
FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
