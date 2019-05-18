Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) Stake Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881,929 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,248,025 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $29,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 99.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,000. Fulton Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulton Financial news, COO Curtis J. Myers sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $110,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Campbell sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $87,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/fulton-financial-corp-fult-stake-lessened-by-victory-capital-management-inc.html.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.