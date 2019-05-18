Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 8,057 Shares of Virtusa Co. (VRTU)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $56,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Virtusa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtusa in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Virtusa by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtusa in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 10,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $518,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,547 shares in the company, valued at $32,412,897. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Rajgopal sold 4,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $207,747.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,572.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,175 shares of company stock valued at $7,677,389 over the last 90 days. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $44.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Virtusa Co. has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $58.60.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.91 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barrington Research set a $64.00 price target on Virtusa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

