Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 119,400 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,966,000 after acquiring an additional 74,061 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 957,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,324,000 after acquiring an additional 184,765 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,884,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,281,168,000 after acquiring an additional 394,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $83,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,794.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $115,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,073.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,843 shares of company stock valued at $8,875,544 over the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global cut shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $82.62 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $58.10 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.12, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/fortinet-inc-ftnt-shares-sold-by-spark-investment-management-llc.html.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.