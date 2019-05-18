First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (FAM) Position Increased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the first quarter worth about $158,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 69.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period.

FAM stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

