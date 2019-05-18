First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $474,000 in Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Godaddy by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 865,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,162,000 after purchasing an additional 165,972 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Godaddy by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 572,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after purchasing an additional 387,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Godaddy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Godaddy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,874,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,378 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Godaddy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $74.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.67. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.18 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Godaddy news, CEO Scott Wagner sold 37,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $2,782,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,557,310.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Aldrich sold 35,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,471.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,078 shares of company stock valued at $20,548,095 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Godaddy to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Godaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

