First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,207 Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65,801 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,112,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 415,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,891,000 after acquiring an additional 179,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 83,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $397,140.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce G. Bodaken sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $206,952.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,576 shares of company stock worth $7,349,536 in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

IRTC opened at $69.48 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $58.99 and a 1 year high of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

