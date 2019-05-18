First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 1,563 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,166,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,591,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,564,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,920,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,243,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,789,000 after purchasing an additional 546,990 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOMD stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $617.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Nomad Foods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Nomad Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

