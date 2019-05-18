First Bancshares (FBMS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Get First Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FBMS. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ FBMS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 25,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,187. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $543.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.58 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in First Bancshares by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in First Bancshares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in First Bancshares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 15.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.