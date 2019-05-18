Financial Review: KT (KT) & China Mobile (CHL)

KT (NYSE:KT) and China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

KT has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Mobile has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KT and China Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KT N/A N/A N/A China Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KT and China Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KT 0 3 0 0 2.00 China Mobile 2 3 4 0 2.22

China Mobile has a consensus price target of $50.83, suggesting a potential upside of 10.15%. Given China Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China Mobile is more favorable than KT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KT and China Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KT $21.35 billion 0.27 $587.47 million $1.28 9.30 China Mobile $111.33 billion 1.70 $17.80 billion N/A N/A

China Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than KT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.9% of KT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of China Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

KT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. China Mobile pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. KT pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and China Mobile has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

China Mobile beats KT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers. It also provides mobile voice and data telecommunications, credit card processing and other financial, and satellite TV and media content services. In addition, the company offers information technology and network services. Further, it plans and develops commercial and office buildings and condominiums, as well as leases buildings; maintains public telephones; manages sports groups; develops medicine and pharmacy; and sells communication devices. Additionally, the company offers security, B2C and B2B, investment fund, software development and data processing, Internet banking ASP and security, value added network, system integration and maintenance, mobile marketing, and PCS distribution services. It also provides TV content, residential building development and supply, asset management and consulting, cloud system, data center development, satellite communication, music contents investment, technology business finance, advertising agency, network installation and management, system integration and maintenance, foreign investment, electronic communication, and wireless high speed Internet services, as well as call center services for the financial sectors. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 20,015,000 mobile subscribers and 7.5 million IPTV subscribers. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others. It also provides wireless Internet service, as well as digital applications comprising music, video, reading, gaming, and animation; wireline broadband services; and wireline voice services. In addition, it offers dedicated line and IDC services to corporate customers in a range of industry sectors; and basic corporate communication products comprising corporate VPMN and SMS, and tailor made solutions. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, which includes IDD, roaming, Internet, MNC, and value added business services. Additionally, it offers telecommunications network planning, design, and consulting services; roaming clearance, IT system operation, and technology support services; technology platform development and maintenance services; mobile data, and system integration and development services; network construction and maintenance, network planning and optimizing, and training services; electronic communication products design and sale of related products; non-banking financial services; computer hardware and software research and development services; call center services; e-payment, e-commerce, and Internet finance services; and mobile Internet digital content services, as well as operates a network and business coordination center. The company serves 925 million mobile customers and 157 million wireline broadband customers. The company was formerly known as China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to China Mobile Limited in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. China Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of China Mobile Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

