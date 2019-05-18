Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC set a $102.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.85.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.26 per share, for a total transaction of $194,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,236.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 115,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $12,666,796.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,573 shares of company stock valued at $17,293,454. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $110.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 24.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

