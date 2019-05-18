Ferguson (FERG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,950 ($77.75) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FERG. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 6,500 ($84.93) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Peel Hunt upgraded Ferguson to an add rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 5,980 ($78.14) to GBX 5,430 ($70.95) in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 6,650 ($86.89) to GBX 6,200 ($81.01) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,877.64 ($76.80).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of LON FERG opened at GBX 5,420 ($70.82) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 4,594 ($60.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25). The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.