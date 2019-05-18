Farmland Partners (FPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $211.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 402.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

