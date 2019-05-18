Farmers National Bank Invests $25,000 in HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Stock

Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 50,250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

HSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.59 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.80.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

