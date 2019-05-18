Farmer Bros (FARM) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FARM has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Farmer Bros from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Farmer Bros from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmer Bros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

Shares of FARM opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.09 million, a PE ratio of 142.69 and a beta of 0.15. Farmer Bros has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.03 million. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Farmer Bros will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Farmer Bros news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc acquired 464,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $9,224,175.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 701,571 shares of company stock valued at $13,599,980. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 63.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.