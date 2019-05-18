Fabrinet (FN) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $398.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.27%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Fabrinet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $1,717,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 14,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $854,384.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,518 shares of company stock worth $6,797,384. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

