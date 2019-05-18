Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.89. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,739.81% and a negative return on equity of 195.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nancy Lurker acquired 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $50,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Evan Godshall bought 17,000 shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 90,500 shares of company stock worth $158,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 129,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

