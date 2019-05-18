Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) COO Sells $479,315.20 in Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) COO Samrat Sondhi sold 4,480 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $479,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,225,284.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.70 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.01 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 37.12%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.27 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Snow Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $2,168,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,975,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,367,000 after buying an additional 1,221,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $98,655,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,127,000 after buying an additional 657,927 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 83.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,547,000 after buying an additional 612,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

