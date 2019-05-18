Extendicare (EXE) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at National Bank Financial

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Extendicare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Laurentian set a C$10.00 price objective on Extendicare and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.70.

Shares of Extendicare stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,261. The firm has a market cap of $715.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$5.95 and a 52 week high of C$8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.26.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$288.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.280000005551425 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 134.08%.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

