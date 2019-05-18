Explor Resources Inc. (CVE:EXS) shares traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 109,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 363,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Get Explor Resources alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Explor Resources (EXS) Shares Down 20%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/explor-resources-exs-shares-down-20.html.

Explor Resources Inc, a junior gold and base metals mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, nickel, and base metal properties in Ontario, Québec, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick. Its flagship property is the Timmins Porcupine West Gold Project consisting of 185 unpatented mining units and 3 patented mining claims covering a total of 3,200 hectares located in the Bristol and Ogden Townships in the Timmins-Porcupine Mining Camp.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Explor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Explor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.