Everest Re Group (RE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everest Re Group’s first-quarter 2019 earnings per share of $6.91 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.7% and was up 29.4% year over year. Both its reinsurance and insurance businesses witnessed growth in the quarter. Its global presence, product diversification, capital adequacy, financial flexibility and traditional risk management capabilities are expected to drive growth. The company’s divestment of its underperforming businesses and strengthening reserves are impressive. It enjoys a disciplined capital management strategy. However, its exposure to cat events induces underwriting volatility. Also, a competitive reinsurance market remains a headwind. The company has seen its estimates for 2019 move north by 1.6% in the past seven days. Shares of Everest Re have outperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank cut Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.67.

Shares of NYSE RE traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.26. 997,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $201.09 and a 12 month high of $251.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.91 by $1.00. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.43%.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 500 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $123,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,743.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Singer sold 900 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total value of $201,321.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,004,604.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,448 shares of company stock valued at $584,465. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,236,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,848,000 after acquiring an additional 39,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $736,334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,203 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,577,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,635,000 after acquiring an additional 120,615 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 889,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,042,000 after acquiring an additional 37,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 326.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,345,000 after acquiring an additional 634,401 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

