Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 36.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after purchasing an additional 238,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,028,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,888,000 after acquiring an additional 240,890 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 64,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 33,570 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FTI. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.45 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $22.46 on Friday. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

