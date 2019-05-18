Euronext (ENX) PT Set at €58.00 by Morgan Stanley

Euronext (EPA:ENX) received a €58.00 ($67.44) price target from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.52% from the stock’s current price.

ENX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €59.00 ($68.60).

Get Euronext alerts:

Shares of EPA ENX opened at €63.40 ($73.72) on Thursday. Euronext has a 52-week low of €39.37 ($45.78) and a 52-week high of €61.35 ($71.34).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.