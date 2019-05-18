Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Recordati SpA’s FY2023 Earnings (RCDTF)

Recordati SpA (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Recordati in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest anticipates that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recordati from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Recordati has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.05.

Recordati Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, immune-suppressants, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and radio contrast agent, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

