Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tencent Music Entertainment Group -‘s Q3 2019 Earnings (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

TME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.03 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.10 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Shares of TME opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion and a PE ratio of 69.30. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.27 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $108,352,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,624,202.9% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,019,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after buying an additional 5,018,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,251,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,528,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,065,000 after buying an additional 4,039,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

