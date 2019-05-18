Ensign Energy Services Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Cormark also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$346.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$324.15 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$7.00 price objective on Ensign Energy Services and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.70.

ESI opened at C$5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $901.61 million and a PE ratio of 15.38. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$4.14 and a 52-week high of C$7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$212,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 728,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,874,124.57.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.