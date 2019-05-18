Energo One Day Trading Volume Tops $19,511.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Energo has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $19,511.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energo has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, CoinBene and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $628.77 or 0.08677011 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000681 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011784 BTC.

About Energo

TSL is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Coinrail, Gate.io, CoinEgg and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

