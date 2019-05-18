ENAGAS S A/ADR (ENGGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.369 dividend. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

EnagÃ¡s, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

