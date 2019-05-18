ENAGAS S A/ADR (ENGGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Posted by on May 18th, 2019 // Comments off

Citigroup downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.369 dividend. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

EnagÃ¡s, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.