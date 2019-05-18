Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.94 Million

Equities analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) will announce $212.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Emergent Biosolutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $209.97 million. Emergent Biosolutions posted sales of $220.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Emergent Biosolutions.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.36 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBS. Chardan Capital set a $71.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $75.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Emergent Biosolutions has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $73.89.

In other news, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 14,565 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $846,372.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,617 shares in the company, valued at $8,287,473.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 2,430 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $138,339.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,423.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,132 shares of company stock worth $3,411,113 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

