Embraer (ERJ) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.83, but opened at $18.04. Embraer shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 50907 shares changing hands.

The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Embraer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 6,114,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,714 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,931,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 2,209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,383 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,514,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,895,000 after buying an additional 793,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,095,000 after buying an additional 757,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -58.97 and a beta of -0.25.

About Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

