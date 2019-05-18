Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Plans Dividend of $0.14 (AKO.B)

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of -0.13. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $703.70 million during the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.39%.

AKO.B has been the topic of several research reports. Santander raised Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

