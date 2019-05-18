ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $49,503.00 and approximately $1,155.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELTCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00382495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00828748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00149693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005165 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN . ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

