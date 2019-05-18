Electronic Arts (EA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.32.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,979,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,453. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $151.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $102,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,913. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,900 shares of company stock worth $7,451,948. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7,694.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,624,704 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,032 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

