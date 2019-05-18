EI Group (EIG) Lifted to Add at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of EI Group (LON:EIG) to an add rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 215 ($2.81).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EIG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EI Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EI Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EI Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of EI Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 223.33 ($2.92).

Shares of LON:EIG opened at GBX 218.40 ($2.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $977.24 million and a P/E ratio of 14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.06. EI Group has a 52 week low of GBX 125.60 ($1.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 226.20 ($2.96).

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

