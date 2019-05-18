Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman Sells 1,474 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $262,254.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $173.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.66. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $134.38 and a 52-week high of $197.86.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.87 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $189.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman Sells 1,474 Shares” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/edwards-lifesciences-corp-ew-vp-catherine-m-szyman-sells-1474-shares.html.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.