Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0616 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

