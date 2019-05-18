easyJet (EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,225 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,225 ($16.01) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price target on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded easyJet to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,683 ($21.99) to GBX 1,571 ($20.53) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,277.60 ($16.69).

easyJet stock traded up GBX 52 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,025 ($13.39). 6,207,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 997.40 ($13.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,808.50 ($23.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

