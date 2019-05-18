easyJet (EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,225 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,225 ($16.01) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price target on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded easyJet to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,683 ($21.99) to GBX 1,571 ($20.53) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,277.60 ($16.69).

easyJet stock traded up GBX 52 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,025 ($13.39). 6,207,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 997.40 ($13.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,808.50 ($23.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

