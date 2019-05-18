Eagle Materials (EXP) PT Raised to $97.00 at Raymond James

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.95.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.07. The company had a trading volume of 560,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,939. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.38. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $115.75.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 294.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.