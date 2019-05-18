E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (EONGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company.

EONGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

EONGY opened at $10.30 on Friday. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 3.22%.

About E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

