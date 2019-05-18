e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $595.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.90. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $78.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $143,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,804 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 862.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

