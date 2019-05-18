DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Aurubis (NDA)

Aurubis (ETR:NDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NDA. Warburg Research set a €77.70 ($90.35) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurubis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.36 ($63.20).

Aurubis stock opened at €39.81 ($46.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.65. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €39.16 ($45.53) and a 12 month high of €77.38 ($89.98). The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

