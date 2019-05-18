Donegal Group (DGICA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGICA. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Donegal Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

DGICA opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $15.08.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $196.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Research analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently -58.00%.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.92 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,664.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 434.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1,342.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 10,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

