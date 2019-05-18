Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) Position Increased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,217,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,885,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,368 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 4,198.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,746,000 after acquiring an additional 441,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,189,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 16,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $474,919.11. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISCA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $27.87 on Friday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

