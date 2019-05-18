Dine Brands Global (DIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.48. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.18.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.96 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 13,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $1,345,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,896 shares of company stock worth $2,145,906. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2,426.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

