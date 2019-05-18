Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,504,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $94,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.36.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $81.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $247,503.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 360,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $25,625,227.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,435,547.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 383,655 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,638. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

